Hot AfCON pot: Chipolopolo potentially face African powerhouses

CONGESTED fixtures await Chipolopolo in the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting next month.

Although the group stage draws are yet to be done, CAF has released the schedule of how the Africa Cup qualifiers will be played.

Zambia have been placed in Pot Two and could face reigning African champions Senegal, losing finalists Egypt or former winners and African powerhouses Nigeria and Algeria or indeed any of the other eight teams that are in Pot One.

According to the schedule released by Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA on Monday, the teams will have to play four games in a space of 14 days when the race for the Ivory Coast Africa Cup starts.

The teams will play their first Africa Cup qualifiers on May 30 and will go on a break on June 15 after playing four games.

During the break, teams comprising local players only will be involved in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The CHAN finals were scheduled for Algeria in July this year but have been pushed to January next year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

After the break, the qualifiers will resume in September when the last two fixtures of the qualifiers will be played.

