Hospital seeks alternative power

MONICA KAYOMBO, Luwingu

LUWINGU District Hospital in Northern Province has been operating without a moutuary for the past eight months, compelling bereaved to at times part away with K6, 000 in transporting bodies of their loved ones to and from Kasama General Hospital about 150 kilometres away. District health director Jonathan Bwalya and Luwingu District Commissioner Chomba Chileshe confirmed this in separate interviews. Dr Bwalya said compressors in the mortuary get burnt every time they are replaced. He said the district health office has been helping people to transport the corpses to Kasama, but at times, there are no vehicles to facilitate the transportation, thus compelling bereaved families to make private arrangements. Dr Bwalya said the hospital relies on the main electricity grid, adding that a recommendation has been made for the facility to have a transformer to protect the equipment in case of power outages. He said the full blood count machine is also affected in a similar manner. And Mr Chileshe appealed for quick resolution of the challenge. CLICK TO READ MORE