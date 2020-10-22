Hospital dream come true for Kawambwa residents

VIOLET MENGO, Kawambwa

ACCORDING to the World Health Organisation (WHO), better health is central to human happiness and well-being.

Better health makes an important contribution to economic progress as healthy populations live longer, and are more productive.

Many factors influence a country’s ability to provide quality health services for its citizens.

The people of Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, Luapula Province, are poised for better health following the completion of the Chisembe Mini Hospital.

The hospital, which is part of the 108 mini-hospitals being constructed countrywide, has cheered the people of Pambashe Constituency.

The mini-hospitals are part of a US$300 million project.

Sub-chief chabatabo Mulelabantu is grateful for the construction of the hospital in the area.

According to him, having a health facility close to the people is a dream come for many residents, who previously covered long distances just access health care.

“I cannot express the way I feel about the provision of this health facility in our area, we are so excited for what has happened to us,” Mr Mulelabantu said.

According to him, people used to go to the nearest zonal clinic located more than 10 kilometres away, which proved hard for pregnant women and CLICK TO READ MORE