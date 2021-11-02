Hope dawned for agro sector

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FROM time immemorial, agriculture has been considered Zambia’s economic mainstay although little seems to have been done by previous governments to realise this belief.

Much talk has evolved around the potential the sector has to create jobs and turn the country’s economy around.

This, according to experts, can be done by transforming farming into a business to help grow the sector.

However, this does not seem to be the case as many young people shun venturing into agriculture believing it is an activity for the retired, the narrative President Hakainde Hichilema wants to change as a farmer himself.

Zambia’s agricultural sector comprises mostly crops, livestock, and fisheries.

The three broad categories of farmers are small, medium, and large-scale with the former being the majority that produces staple food crops with occasional marketable surplus.

In Zambia, agriculture contributes about 19 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and employs three quarters of the population.

President Hichilema believes more can be reaped from the agriculture sector by putting right incentives and policies in place.

He believes young people can be encouraged to venture into agricultural activities provided that they are given incentives to encourage them to do so.

Such incentives can inspire youths to get into agriculture for business purposes and not wait for white-collar jobs to be provided for them.

"We are tired of talking about potential," President Hakainde said. "Fifty-seven years of independence and