Honouring outstanding service

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

ON MAY 25, 1967, former Speaker of the National Assembly Robinson Nabulyato was honoured by President Kenneth Kaunda for being a legislator.

Originally from Namwala in Southern Province, he was one of the founders of African politics in Zambia before independence. In 1948, Dr Nabulyato was elected Secretary-General of the Northern Rhodesian African National Congress (ANC) and as a member of the Legislative Council representing African interests until October 1964 when Zambia attained her independence.

This was all before he rose to become Speaker of the National Assembly.

Dr Nabulyato, who was honoured with the Order of Grand Companion of Freedom: Third Division, was one of the 82 persons honoured at the Investiture Ceremony that year, which was the first that the newly-independent country was holding.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/