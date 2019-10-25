Honouring Arthur Wina’s legacy

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

ECHOES of laughter and endless chatting from mothers and men alike could be heard from every corner of the newly-built Arthur Wina Memorial Hospital in Nalolo.

And in one corner was Mwangala Nawa, 23, and other young mothers who were sharing stories of how challenging it was to get to the nearest health facility while in labour.

Mwangala, a mother of one, shared with the rest of the group how she walked for close to two hours to get to Muoyo Rural Health Post, in June this year, to deliver her baby.

She explained that the labour pains intensified around 23:00 hours, and immediately she embarked on a 60 minutes journey on foot, in the company of two elderly women.

Mwangala says the experience of walking for more than an hour, while in labour pains, is something she would not wish anyone to go through.