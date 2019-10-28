Honour Reuben Kamanga, Grey Zulu

Dear editor,

ZAMBIA celebrated 55 years of independence a few days ago on October 24. President Michael Sata was very magnanimous when he named three of our four international airports after our political heroes: Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Simon Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula in Livingstone. However, l strongly feel we, as a nation, need to acknowledge one very important luminary of our political trajectory as Zambia. It cannot be contested by anybody that our very first republican Vice-President was one Reuben Chitandika Kamanga, yet nothing has been named after him, raising the risk that we may ultimately end up obliterating historical facts. I wish to propose that we re-name the airport in Mfuwe as Reuben Kamanga International Airport and the upgraded hospital in Chipata as Grey Zulu Central Hospital. I feel we shall be keeping the names of the named political maestros aloft if we proceed to christen the two institutions, namely Mfuwe airport and Chipata hospital as Reuben Kamanga International Airport and Grey Zulu Central Hospital respectively.

MAJ BEN PHIRI

Former Luapula Permanent