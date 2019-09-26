Honour Kalaluka

Dear editor,

ALLOW me space in your most read newspaper to talk about the subject stated above.

I have been an ardent viewer of Innocent Kalaluka’s ‘Smooth Talk’ show from its inception in the early 2000’s.

I have known a lot of public figures through his show ranging from musicians to actors, some of whom have died.

With the re-launch of the Ngoma Awards slated for December this year, my humble plea to its organising committee through the National Arts Council (NAC) is to honour this gallant son of the Zambian soil with any of the most outstanding awards, for he has been consistent for almost two decades now promoting Zambian music.

Like Americans do, let’s celebrate our heroes or heroines whilst they are alive, unlike honouring them posthumously.

ACKIM TEMBO

Nkana West, Kitwe