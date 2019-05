ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOOTBALLERS and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ) general secretary Linos Chalwe has urged Super Division clubs to honour contractual obligations.

In the last three weeks, FIFA directed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to deduct six points from Super Division outfit Lusaka Dynamos after they failed to pay two Ghanaian players their dues.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/