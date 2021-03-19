Honeybee pleads its case in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has asked the Lusaka High Court not to dismiss a case it has sued Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) because the lawsuit is of public interest.

The company argues that dismissing the case it is challenging revocation of its pharmaceutical licence will deprive Zambians of an opportunity to know the truth regarding allegations that it supplied sub-standard medical supplies.

"Striking out the action would deprive the innocent 17 million Zambians who would like to know the truth regarding a very debatable public issue which touches on emotions of the Zambian people," Honeybee Pharmacy Limited submitted.