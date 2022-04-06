Honeybee Pharmacy sues State

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has sued the State demanding payment of over US$4.9 million for the 5,000 medical kits it supplied to the Government in 2019.

The pharmaceutical company has also asked the Lusaka High Court to grant it an order that will compel Government to also pay it US$17.9 million in connection with a contract in signed with the Ministry of Education.

In a statement of claim filed yesterday by the plaintiff’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube, the company has cited Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha as the respondent.

The plaintiff states that in or about November 2019, HoneyBee and the Ministry of Health signed a written contract for the supply of 22,500 health kits under contract number MOH/SP/032/19-02.

“The contract was approved by the defendant and was endorsed by the plaintiff and the Ministry of Health on behalf of the Republic of Zambia,” the statement of claim reads in part.

The contract between the Ministry of Health and HoneyBee was worth US$17,958,150 for the supply of various medical kits and medical related products as