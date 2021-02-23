Honeybee Pharmacy Limited accuses ZAMRA of bias

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has accused Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) of being biased in the manner it handled matters relating to the pharmaceutical company’s provision of medical supplies that were out of specification.

The company claims that there are 70 other firms which allegedly supplied medical supplies which were out of specification, but ZAMRA only took action against it.

Honeybee further claims that ZAMRA did not abide by its statutory authority in the manner it dealt with matters relating to its business.

This is in a case Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has sued ZAMRA, seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain the latter from revoking its pharmaceutical licence.

Honeybee Pharmacy Limited also asked the court to stop ZAMRA from publishing anything on social media and