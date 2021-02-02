Honeybee licence suspended

PRISCILLA MWILA, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has suspended the pharmaceutical licence for Honeybee Pharmacy following the recall of 30 products supplied by the company.

But Honeybee has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant it an order preventing ZAMRA from revoking its pharmaceutical licence.

The products recalled include condoms, gloves, pregnancy and syphilis test kits, paracetamol, vaginal inserts and oxytocin (used to induce labour in women), which have been on the market since last September.

Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia president Kennedy Saini said this in an interview yesterday after meeting officials from ZAMRA to establish what has led to the continued recalling of drugs and CLICK TO READ MORE