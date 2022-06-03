HoneyBee contract corrupt

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WHILE HoneyBee Pharmacy Limited is seeking payment of close to US$18 million for medical supplies including the much talked-about condoms it delivered to Government in 2020, the State has filed a counterclaim against the company. The argument of the State is simple – the contract between HoneyBee and the Ministry of Health signed in 2019 was corrupt and fraudulent. One of the arguments is that at the time of the contract, HoneyBee was non-existent. HoneyBee is said to have entered into a written agreement with the Ministry of Health for the supply of 22,500 health centre kits under contract number MOH/SP/032/19-02. But chief state advocate Josiah Simachela has submitted before the Lusaka High Court that the contract was incompetent because HoneyBee was ineligible to bid for procurement. Mr Simachela states that according to section 89 (1)(a) of the Public Procurement Act number 8 of 2020, a bidder is eligible to participate in a procurement if they have the legal capacity to enter into a contract. "Contrary to the provisions of the law, the plaintiff (HoneyBee Pharmacy) entered into the purported contract on 22 November, 2019, and yet