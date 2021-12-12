Honey Bee stings 6 officials

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has made six arrests in the US$17 million Honey Bee scandal that enraged the nation a few months ago. The scandal involved the supply of medicines and medical kit. Yesterday, ACC announced that six Ministry of Health officials have been arrested and charged with wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure. The six officials have been identified as Wilson Lungu, 37, of Chalala, a chief purchasing and supply officer, Dr Daniel Makawa, 45, a senior registrar, an accountant Obert Hachizobe, 37, a pharmacist Emmanuel Mubanga, 51, and Abel Livingi, aged 36, a procurement officer. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said in a statement yesterday that on dates unknown but between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, the officials, jointly and whilst acting together ,failed to comply with applicable procedure and regulations relating to the evaluation of tender number MoH/SC/032/19 to supply and deliver health centre kits, a tender in which Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract to supply 22,500 health centre kits. "The six suspects have each been charged with one count of wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure, while Boyd Mwanashimbala, aged 50, a pharmacist of Makeni area, has been charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure," Mrs Chibwe said. She said all the officials have since been released on bond and will appear in court on December 21. Last year, the News Diggers! newspaper broke the story of how Government, through the Ministry of Health, awarded a US$17 million contract in 2019 for the supply of health kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which