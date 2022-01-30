Home management costs wife marriage

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

ISSUES of home economics have led to divorce after a man of Ndola insisted he could no longer live with his wife, who allegedly does not know how to clean the house, cook and wash his clothes. Greenford Chifundu told the Chifubu Local Court that his wife, Joan Chisenga, has never been clean and that she failed to manage her home. But Chisenga refuted her husband’s allegations and accused him of being a stingy man who only gave her K40 to use for three weeks. Appearing before magistrates Jennifer Sakala and Judith Sakala, Chifundu said the couple married in 2016 and has two children.

“The main thing that has brought me here is the issue of cleanliness and the general management of our home. I have been trying to teach her how to cook, wash and even sweep, but she can’t learn,” Chifundu said. He said recently he gave Chisenga an ultimatum to improve on her hygiene or he would send her back to her parents, but she has not changed. Chifundu said efforts to engage Chisenga’s parents also failed as each time he involved them they ended up insulting him. He accused his in-laws of telling him that he was not man enough as he failed to look after their daughter.

However, Chisenga told the court that from the time she got married, Chifundu never gave her enough money for clothes or food apart from K40 he expected her to use for three weeks. She also accused Chifundu of threatening her with a