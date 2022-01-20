Home fitment of vehicle batteries in Ndola, Kitwe

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH the country registering high coronavirus cases, Chloride Zambia Limited has launched a free home fitment of vehicle batteries in Ndola and Kitwe to enhance customer service. And the company has partnered with Mt Meru Petroleum to have Exide express outlets at selected filling stations.

Country manager Peter Chepeshi said the service dubbed ‘Dial an Exide battery service’ is meant to enhance the business customer service by offering free delivery and fitment of vehicle batteries at doorsteps. Mr Chepeshi said in response to a query that the service is currently available in Lusaka.

"Customers will simply dial the customer service phone number and have the battery delivered and fitted for free within 25 kilometres radius from each respective town centre," he said. Chloride Zambia Limited has been distributing Exide batteries since 1963 and has a countrywide distribution network covering all provincial centres with over 100 employees. Mr Chepeshi said the company has over the years grown to be Zambia's leading supplier of Exide- branded automotive and solar batteries. He also said the gesture will