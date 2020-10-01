Holy stampede

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THERE was a near stampede at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the church service for musician Daev, who died on Sunday and was buried yesterday at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

Not since Amayenge founder Chris Chali died in 2003 and actor Augustine Lungu in 2010 has Lusaka seen such a funeral procession like the one witnessed yesterday as Daev, born David Phiri, was being led to his resting place.

When you consider some of the high-profile personalities to have died in between, then it helps put Daev’s death and funeral procession into proper perspective, particularly in an era when social gatherings are discouraged.

In certain instances, this did not appear like a funeral but more of a celebration of his life, particularly at Lusaka Playhouse where Macky II, B’flow, T-Bwoy, Kings Malembe and CLICK TO READ MORE