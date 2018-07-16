Hold your fire, traders told

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not allow traders at the gutted COMESA Market to rebuild the facility because doing so would be irresponsible, Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has said.Mr Mwale’s sentiments are in the wake of the traders’ request for the Government to allow them to rebuild the market on their own.

On Thursday night, fire swept through COMESA Market destroying property worth millions of Kwacha and leaving one person dead. It has about 2,500 traders.