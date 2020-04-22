Hivos urges building of resilient food system in Africa

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE coronavirus is a wakeup call for Zambia and other African countries to establish resilient food system to remain food-secure, Hivos, a Dutch development-based organisation, has said.

Hivos said long global supply chains and limited food control for most countries have made the entire food system vulnerable to disruptions like the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to food insecurity and rising food prices.

According to the latest Hivos update on COVID-19: “ A wakeup call to rebuild the global food system, governments needs to work with other stakeholders to ensure that low-income and vulnerable groups do not suffer from food insecurity in the CLICK TO READ MORE