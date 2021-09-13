HIV, TB almost forgotten

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

THE advent of coronavirus has had a toll on tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS treatment in Zambia, a civil society activist has said.

Community-Based TB/HIV/AIDS Organisation Advocacy (CBTO) communication manager Mumba Ngoma says people living with HIV have been unable to access some services like viral load testing due to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Mr Ngoma was speaking recently during a Media Science Café (MESICA) meeting.

“In terms of diagnosis, there has been more focus on coronavirus at the expense of HIV testing. Some clients are also fearing to visit health facilities,” Mr Ngoma.

He said at country level, there has allegedly been a short supply of HIV drugs and