HIV stigma drives wedge between couple

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

BARELY eight months in marriage, a woman has filed for divorce, saying that her husband denies her sex and stigmatises her because of her HIV-positive status.

This was in a case in which Chikondiwe Phiri of Dambwa North sued her husband, Frank Muwowo, for divorce.

Phiri told the court that the two got married on November 8, 2019.

She said Muwowo was charged K11,000 for lobola. Muwowo paid K1,000 and has a K10,000 balance. They have no children together.

"I want to divorce him because he stigmatises me. He denies me my conjugal rights. When I am sick he tells me that he will take me back to my parents' home because I am HIV-positive and he is negative. He does not respect me and