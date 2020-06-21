Hitchhikers speak of attacks at National Heroes Stadium lay-by

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A LAYBY at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium is considered by many people as a gate way for cheaper and quicker transport to Central and Copperbelt provinces.

But very few people know that it has become a trap for criminals who use it to attack unsuspecting travellers.

The layby, which is between National Heroes Stadium and Mandevu Township, has become a death trap for travellers who hitchhike there because of lack of money for a bus ticket to Copperbelt or Central Province.

Criminals are taking advantage of the travellers’ desperation to get on cheaper transport from the layby.

So far, three women have become victims and were attacked in similar fashion and dumped at Chingwere Cemetery.

These attacks, which happened in a space of less than a month, have brought fear among people who usually hike at the spot.

A victim of an attack, Elina Chisenga, 42, now has a permanent scar on her face and at the back of her head.

This is because on June 7 this year she was attacked together with her sister by