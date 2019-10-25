Entertainment

Hip-hop grips Groove Jazz

October 25, 2019
1 Min Read
RUFF Kid performing at the Hip-Hop Festival. Picture right is Chef 187. PICTURES: SHIKANDA KAWANGA

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
IT IS known as the Groove Jazz Club. But on Saturday, hip-hop took over.
Chef 187, Macky II, Slap D, Stevo, Ruff Kid, Bobby East and HD Empire were among the performers at the Boss Entertainment-organised Hip-Hop Festival held at the Groove Jazz Club in Lusaka’s Longacres.
Hundreds of fans duly flocked to the Groove Jazz Club, where, other than the established hip-hop artistes, some rough diamonds also took to the stage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

