Hilltop Hospital owner dies

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PROMINENT medical practitioner and Hilltop Hospital owner Lupando Munkonge has died aged 85.

Professor Munkonge, who was also Lusaka Apex Medical University (LAMU) vice-chancellor, died on Saturday.

And President Hakainde Hichilema has received the news of his death with regret.

LAMU council chairperson Mary Ngoma confirmed the death of Prof Munkonge in a statement yesterday.

Professor Ngoma said the funeral gathering is at house number 16 Chita Road, off Middle Way in Kabulonga.

A book of condolences has also been opened at the funeral house.

Prof Ngoma said burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

She urged mourners to observe COVID-19 guidelines as they pass their last respects to Prof Munkonge.

And Mr Hichilema said Prof Munkonge is credited for having significantly contributed to the growth of Zambia’s health care industry as a scholar, surgical specialist and administrator.

“We convey our deepest condolences to his family and the entire medical fraternity on this untimely death. May his soul rest in peace,” the President said on his Facebook page yesterday.

LAMU Students Union minister of information Muhammed Ngoma said Prof Munkonge was an icon in the medical fraternity.

“As students of the Lusaka Apex Medical University, we cry for the legacy he leaves in death,” Mr Ngoma said.

Former Zambia Medical Association president Abidan Chansa said Prof Munkonge was a medicine giant.

Dr Chansa said Prof Munkonge was not only a professor of surgery, but had a ‘big heart’.

“Despite all manner of criticism, he is the one who opened up the School of Medicine Ridgeway campus, when it was exclusively for medical doctors,” Dr Chansa said.

Former Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said Prof Munkonge had a great sense of humour and simplified surgery.

Prof Munkonge once headed University of Zambia (UNZA) Medical School as dean and successfully led teams during complex surgeries.