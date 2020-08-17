Highlight SADC development successes – Dora

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THERE is need to create more awareness on the existence of various Southern African Development Community (SADC) initiatives and programmes aimed at improving lives of citizens of member states.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya is concerned that SADC citizens do not know about several projects aimed at facilitating the improvement of their well-being.

Ms Siliya said this yesterday during a virtual launch of a special publication on the ‘SADC Success Stories in Zambia’ ahead of the commemoration of SADC Day, which falls today.

"Over the years, it has become clear that citizens of member states, Zambians included, are not fully aware of the existence of various initiatives, opportunities, protocols, programmes and projects aimed at facilitating better life for them," she said.