High-tech Kalabo Trades elates locals

MWAPE MWENYA, Kalabo

THE saying that education is the best equaliser may be proven true in the life of Chimbinde Kayembe of Kalabo district who has won a 100 percent scholarship to study auto mechanics at Kalabo Trades Training Institute.

Mr Kayembe, who would like to become an auto mechanics specialist, is optimistic that his dream would turn into reality now that Government has given him a fully sponsored bursary.

“I look forward to working in a car manufacturing company. I used to help out my uncle to work on cars, but I was not competent enough to do a good job. Now that I am in school, I will work hard to become the best mechanic in future,” Mr Kayembe said.

He has been unable to pursue tertiary education due to financial challenges. A father of two who got married soon after completing Grade 12, he has been struggling to support his wife and children.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/