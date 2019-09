JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has assured the nation that the current trend surrounding mealie-meal prices is temporary, and that the price of the staple will not go through the roof.

Speaking to journalists yesterday at State Lodge after his early morning jog, President Lungu expressed optimism that the situation regarding the mealie-meal prices will get better as the coming farming season approaches.