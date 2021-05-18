High price of chicken worries stakeholders

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

THE year 2021 has come with uncertainties in the poultry industry following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Although this is posing a huge challenge on the growth of the industry, some stakeholders are optimistic that the maize and soya beans bumper harvest during the 2020/2021 farming season could stimulate growth as it will help in reducing the rising cost of stock feed.

The country has in the 2020-21 season recorded 3.6 million tonnes of maize from 3.4 million tonnes in the previous season.

Soya beans production has risen to 411,115 tonnes from 296,686 tonnes the previous season.

With the good yield recorded, Lusaka-based poultry farmer Mary Chibesa is optimistic that the price of feed could reduce, and that this will have an effect on the price of broiler chickens, currently selling between K70 and K80.

"With the good rainfall pattern experienced countrywide last year, a bumber harvest is expected and