High input costs worry ZNFU boss

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba is concerned about the increase in the cost of farming inputs as this will trigger the cost of production.

Mr Zimba said the cost of fertilisers has gone up to K400 per 50-kilogramme bag from K320 while the cost of seed and other agro-chemicals have also increased.

According to the ZNFU Friday brief, Mr Zimba, however, said with the increase in the cost of farming inputs, farmers are anticipating the price CLICK TO READ MORE