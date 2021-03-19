High Court wants detained man in dock

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has ordered a writ of habeas corpus directed to the officer-in-charge at Chilanga police station, to have detained UPND Alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse appear before court immediately.

The High Court has further ordered the officer-in-charge at Chilanga police post to submit before court the day and cause of Mr Chikuse’s detention.

“The court may examine and determine whether such cause is reasonable. The costs of and incidental to this application are in the cause,” the order reads in part. CLICK