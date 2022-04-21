High BP: man defends heroin, marijuana use

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A 28-YEAR-OLD man of Livingstone has told Livingstone magistrate Kahoyi Mushabati that he uses marijuana and heroin to calm his hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure.

George Muyaya is facing two counts of alleged drug trafficking and another count of illegal possession of drugs.

In the first and second counts, it is alleged that on April 7 this year, in Livingstone, Muyaya trafficked in 4.1 grammes of marijuana and 0.9 grammes of diazepam, a controlled drug.

In the third count, Muyaya was allegedly found in possession of 0.12 grammes of heroin.

Taking plea in the three counts on Monday, Muyaya told Mr Mushabati that he is hypertensive and uses marijuana and heroin to CLICK TO READ MORE