High birth rate worries DC

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

THE much talked about Biblical pronouncement in the Old Testament urging humankind to go and multiply on earth has not been received well in Siavonga district.

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama said the high birth rate averaging 100-110 births in the district every month is worrying.

The 2,000 census placed the population of the district at 59,000.

Mr Kanyama says in these modern times when there are several means and ways of ensuring that a couple raises a smaller number of children they can cater for, it is appalling that some of the couples in the district do not practise family planning