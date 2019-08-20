Hidden treasures unveiled

PRISCILLA MWILA, Solwezi
GOVERNMENT will only work with investors that respect the country’s national values, labour laws and invest in people’s welfare, President Edgar Lungu has said.
President Lungu said Government will provide a sustainable regulatory environment for the private sector to thrive because they are a catalyst in supporting his administration’s quest to improving people’s lives through wealth creation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
