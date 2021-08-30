Hichilema drops service chiefs

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema, as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence and Service wings, has dropped the top four serving officers and replaced them with new appointees who have been directed to put the interest of Zambians first.

President Hichilema has dropped Army Commander William Sikazwe, Air Force (ZAF) Commander David Muma, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Nathan Mulenga and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

He has also dropped and replaced their respective deputies.

Taking over immediately are Major General Dennis Alibuzwi, promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, as Army Commander; and Brigadier General Collin Barry as new ZAF commander and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Brigadier General Patrick Solochi has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as the new ZNS Commandant while former Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Lemmy Kajoba, who was retired in 2015, has been recalled and appointed as new Inspector General of Police.