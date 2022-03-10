HH’s first visit to Kohima

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

AN ITALIAN made presidential helicopter AB 139 carrying President Hakainde Hichilema landed for the first this year at Kohima Barracks around 10:45 hours on February 25.

Apart from the ceremonial event at Kohima, many people were eager to see Mr Hichilema for the first time after he was elected President on August 12, 2021.

Zambia’s seventh President was for the first time visiting Kohima Barracks, which hosts the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ).

Based on past tradition, it was hoped that as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Hichilema would be adorned in a presidential morning dress like the case had been with his predecessors.

Former President Michael Sata, on his first visit to Kohima Barracks to officiate at the commissioning parade of 164 Zambia Army officer cadets intake 22 of 2011, was clad in a presidential morning dress.

His successor, Edgar Lungu was also clad in one on March 29, 2019 when he was commissioning 104 specialised officer cadets of intake 8 of 2019.

Fast forward to 2022, when President Hichilema alighted from the helicopter, it was a different picture.

Unlike the former commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces, he was not dressed in a presidential morning dress.

Mr Hichilema was sporting a blue suit with a sky blue shirt and a matching blue necktie.

As an honoured guest at the commissioning parade of Zambia Army officer cadets, President Hichilema was treated to a 21-gun salute.

The President inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Second Battalion of the Zambia Army.

He was then driven in a presidential jeep as he exchanged greetings with excited people before his address and CLICK TO READ MORE