HH,Chakwera confer on trade

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Lilongwe

HAVING visited Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana and South Africa quite recently, President Hakainde Hichilema was yet again in Malawi yesterday for bilateral talks with that country's head of State Lazarus Chakwera. During the talks, President Hichilema pushed for efforts by Zambia and Malawi to take joint business risks to explore opportunities that exist between the two countries. The head of State said some business opportunities are anchored on natural resource endowments in the two countries. And later during a joint media briefing with Dr Chakwera, Mr Hichilema noted the potential for trade along the long border shared by the two countries. "We share 800-plus kilometres of the border. Along this border, there are many trade and investment opportunities," he said. President Hichilema looked forward to opening the Mwami-Mchinji one-stop border post early next year to encourage trade between the two countries. Zambia and Malawi have agreed to accelerate the remaining works so that the one-stop border post can be commissioned soon. President Hichilema said government-to-government relations between the two countries should continue to be strong. "Today we want to underscore that desire for government-to-government relationship, and anchored on this is our shared values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights. "But more important, returning to business anchored on economic and social success of the people of Malawi and Zambia is what will