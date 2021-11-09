HH yearns for democratic, stable Africa

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

WITH Zambia transitioning peacefully after the August 12 general election, President Hakainde Hichilema’s desire is for the African continent to emulate and embrace its tenets of democracy for the sake of stability. President Hichilema says peaceful transitions assure stability, especially in a continent that has suffered massively in election management.

The head of State was speaking when the African Union (AU) Observer Mission delegation led by former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma presented its final report on the August 12 election. President Hichilema commended the AU for assisting Zambia to conduct peaceful elections, transition smoothly and its role prior, during and after elections. "We wish that as a continent, we can do what was done in Zambia, even though the period before election was a difficult one, with limited democratic space, but somehow the country pulled through with your assistance," he said. President Hichilema assured AU of his administration's commitment to upholding democratic principles, human rights, freedoms, liberties, good governance and inclusion. He said Government is happy that AU has presented its final report and assured the continental body of its