HH wishes Muslims well

CHOMBA MUSIKA, STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IN LINE with his resolve to promote religious liberty, President Hakainde Hichilema has wished Muslims in Zambia peace, good health, and prosperity as they celebrate the end of the month of Ramadan. In a message posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema has urged Muslims to celebrate the end of Ramadan with love and gratitude. "Eid Mubarak! [Blessed Eid or blessed holiday] to all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Zambia and across the world who are celebrating the end of the month of Ramadan. "Wishing peace, good health, and prosperity for you and your families. Enjoy with gratitude, happiness and love," the President, who usually visits different churches, wrote. Muslims were over the weekend celebrating the end of Ramadan to mark the conclusion of the fasting month. The Islamic faith is steadily growing in Zambia with many new converts crediting the religion's peaceful teachings for steering them away from crime and other vices. According to the United States' State Department's International Religious Freedom Report for 2012, Muslims make up roughly one percent of Zambia's total population of 13.1 million. Meanwhile, a civil society organisation has described President Hichilema's desire to reform the law so that there is proportional representation of women, youth and differently-abled people as worth supporting. Gracing Labour Day celebrations on Sunday, Mr Hichilema said during the Constitution amendment process, Government will look at the women proportion in decision-making positions to enhance their participation in