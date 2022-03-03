HH will embrace all chiefs

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will work closely with all traditional leaders, including those who openly looked down on him prior to the 2021 general election, to ensure Zambians live in unity and love one another, his political advisor Levy Ngoma has said.

Mr Ngoma says President Hichilema wants Zambians to live in unity regardless of their tribe.

The head of State has assigned Mr Ngoma to engage all traditional leaders on the importance of national unity.

Mr Ngoma said this when he met Chief Kathumba of the Chewa in Katete.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is focused on uniting and developing Zambia. That’s why he has gone to provinces of this country to pick people he can work with as ministers, permanent secretaries and CLICK TO READ MORE