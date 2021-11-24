HH, Tshisekedi discuss border clashes

ANGELA CHISHIMBA, STEVEN MVULA, Kinshasa, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) need to stabilise border areas to facilitate smooth trade and investment between the two countries. Speaking to journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi at Palais de la Nation, President Hichilema said the two leaders are determined to work together to resolve outstanding border issues. "Our people are one, and they have lived together for centuries, so this is a legacy issue left for us to stabilise our borders and ensure we facilitate trade," Mr Hichilema said. "Border conflicts and challenges should not stand in the way of trade." President Tshisekedi said DRC values its long standing relationship with Zambia which the two countries want to further deepen. He said there are so many trade opportunities his country and Zambia can take advantage of for the benefit of citizens in both countries. President Tshisekedi said there is need for more organised trade at Kasumbalesa border and infrastructure is one key area that the two countries need to improve to facilitate the smooth flow of people and goods. President Hichilema arrived at NDjili International Airport around midday and was