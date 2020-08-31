HH told to come clean on his wealth

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema should firmly respond to queries on the source of his wealth and his alleged improper conduct during privatisation of the country’s assets.

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo says allegations against Mr Hichilema are grave and, therefore, deserve a proper and detailed explanation by him.

Mr Tembo said while the allegations against Mr Hichilema are not new, he [Mr Hichilema] should not tire to respond to queries on how he amassed wealth, especially that he is aspiring for a high office.

“As an aspiring republican President, one cannot get tired of answering questions simply because they answered a similar question last year or CLICK TO READ MORE