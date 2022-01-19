HH to use Dubai Expo to explore ways of debt servicing

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will use the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as one of the platforms to find ways of lowering the cost of servicing Zambia’s over US$26 billion debt.

As of October 29, 2021, Zambia’s public debt was a whopping US$26.96 billion.

The head of State says the country has many challenges but that its financial situation is more pressing, hence the need to find solutions to the problem.

“The heavy debt we have…. and we are looking at how we can use such platforms [Dubai Expo].

“As you know, Dubai is also becoming a strong financial centre.

“So that we can work towards restructuring our debt, to lower the cost of our debt servicing and shift resources into investment and CLICK TO READ MORE