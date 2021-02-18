HH to pick UPND top brass

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has amended its constitution to allow members to contest for positions in its National Management Committee (NMC).

However, portfolio functions including that of vice-president will only be assigned by the party president, says former spokesperson Charles Kakoma.

And Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) executive director Boniface Cheembe yesterday advised political parties to refrain from engaging in intimidatory campaign messages that might scare away voters ahead of this year’s general elections.

In an interview, Mr Kakoma said various amendments were made to some clauses in the party constitution prior to the general assembly that ushered in a team comprising 70 (50 men and 20 women) experienced and