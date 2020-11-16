HH to fire leaders

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) will drop all party leaders who will not obtain voters’ cards during the ongoing registration exercise.

Party president Hakainde Hichilema said the UPND will carry out an audit to establish the leaders who will have not obtained voters’ cards at the end of the exercise next month.

The voter registration exercise started on Monday last week and is expected to end on December 12, 2020.

Mr Hichilema said when he addressed a rally at Chilenje South School grounds yesterday that the only way change can be achieved is by people obtaining voters’ cards.

