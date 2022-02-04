HH to deliver maiden AU speech

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 35th Ordinary Session of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit.The summit will be held under the theme ‘Building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent: Strengthen agriculture, accelerate human capital, social and economic development’.This is the first time the head of State will be attending the annual summit since taking office in August last year.President Hichilema is expected to deliver his maiden speech along with other new heads of state and governments on the continent. In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said the President will update the summit on

Zambia's preparedness to host the AU Mid-Year Coordinating Summit in July this year."The summit is expected to deliberate on, among other issues, AU's response to COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, the AU institutional reforms and the implementation of the AU Agenda 2063," Mr Kakubo said.Further, the meeting will discuss the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and AU financial institutions.The assembly is also expected to consider the state of peace and security in Africa and the implementation of the AU master road map of practical steps to silence the guns on the continent.Mr Kakubo said