HH to confer with Ramaphosa

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in South Africa for a two-day working visit. President Hichilema will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo and his Defence counterpart Ambrose Lufuma. The head of State will pay a courtesy call on his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. In a statement yesterday, Mr Kakubo said President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President Ramaphosa on regional peace and security “The SADC organ is mandated with the promotion and maintenance of peace, security and rule of law among SADC member states. Over the years, the organ has been involved in peace efforts in several countries. “These include Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo and Eswatini and, of course, topically, the political and security situation in northern Mozambique,” he said.

The SADC Organ Troika comprises South Africa (chair), Namibia (incoming chair) and Botswana (outgoing chair). The minister said President Hichilema attaches great importance to peace initiatives in the region and remains firmly committed to ensuring that Zambia continues to play a pivotal role in the SADC peace agenda. He said Zambia and South Africa “share excellent historical bilateral relations and cooperation” within the framework of the Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC). Mr Kakubo said Zambia will continue to CLICK TO READ MORE