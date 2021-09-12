HH to attend UN indaba

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is next week scheduled to travel to the United States of America to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Special Assistant to the President and Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said in a statement yesterday that President Hichilema will attend UNGA from September 20 to September 25.

Mr Bwalya said on the sidelines of UNGA, the President is expected to hold a series of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings with other world leaders to discuss matters of beneficial development interest to Zambians.

“Details of the President’s scheduled travel to the USA will be subsequently communicated to the public through CLICK TO READ MORE