PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has invited President Edgar Lungu to a roundtable to discuss solutions to economic challenges the country is facing.

And Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said President Lungu is open to any discussion with any Zambian on the economy.