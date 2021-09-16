HH takes first step in COVID fight

STEVEN MVULA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

COVID-19 has received high-level attention, with President Hakainde Hichilema assigning a special advisor, Roma Chilengi, to manage issues surrounding the pandemic.

President Hichilema says if the disease is not controlled, it will be difficult for his administration to achieve the agenda of re-constructing the country.

The head of State was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Dr Chilengi.

Before the appointment, Dr Chilengi was head of the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia.

“We are very pleased today, Madam Vice-President [W.K Mutale-Nalumango] that we have an advisor to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, to bring the pandemic and the challenges that we face under control,” President Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema said that as he goes to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, he wants to return with CLICK TO READ MORE